Farmers’ awareness camp held

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: An awareness programme for Multiplying/Doubling the farmers income was today organised here at Patimhala village of Block palmar.

The programme was organised by Dulhasti Power station NHPC in collaboration with the District Agriculture Department Kishtwar.

Addressing the farmers , Sub Divisional Agriculture Officer (SDAO), Amjad Hussain Malik discussed at length about various central and UT government sponsored schemes aimed at Multiplying/Doubling of the their income. He was accompanied with AAO Manzoor Ahmed zargar. The PRIs and about 150 local farmers among others attended the programme.

The SDAO stressed upon the farmers to adopt new methods of farming and shift their focus from the tradition crops to cash crops such as Mashroom and saffron cultivation. He further advised the farmers to follow the integrated approach combining horticulture, floriculture and apiculture among others to increase their income manifold. He said that these are the best suited to the climatic conditions of the area.

Furthermore he also discussed various centrally sponsored schemes for farmers like hundred percent saturation of PM KISAN with Kisan Credit Card KCC , Increasing water efficiency through Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (PMKSY)-” Per drop more crop”, Insurance coverage to crops under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY),e-NAM to provide farmers an electronic online trading platform .

Later free HYV seeds and modern agriculture tools were distributed among the participating farmers.