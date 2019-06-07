Farmers awareness camp held

Share Share 0 Share 0

AKHNOOR: A farmers awareness camp was held at village Daskal by Agriculture Department in collaboration Monsanto India Ltd.

The Monsanto company representative Ravi Kant Sharma gave the farmers practice how to take the more yield from maize. About 25 farmers attended the camp. The Agriculture Department’s VAEO Zone Daskal Yogesh Mehta and Deeraj Gupta also attended the camp which was held under the supervision AEO Daskal Vijay Kumar Sharma and company TM Kailash Panday.