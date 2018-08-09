‘Farmer Club meet with experts’ programme held

Share Share 0 Share 0

DODA: Farmer Club ‘meet with experts’ programme was held at village Berreru by Krishi Vigyan Kendra Doda, under the guidance of Directorate of Extension Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu in collaboration with NABARD. The programme was attended by the scientists from KVK Doda, District Development Manager NABARD Doda and volunteers of Farmer Club Berreru. During the programme, Dr Narinder Paul Scientist KVK Doda educated the farmer club members about group marketing and scientific management of agriculture vocation. Dr GN Jha Scientist KVK Doda briefed the participants about small scale fish production in poly-lined ponds for income and employment generation. Rajesh Kumar Dutta, DDM NABARD made aware the farmers about different schemes of the NABARD for the welfare and farmers and urged them to come forward and avail the benefits of the schemes. Other queries of the farmers were also responded by the team. Abdul Hameed, Sanjay Kumar, Lekh Raj, Anjani Devi Chunni Lal and other members of the club attended the programmes which ended with vote of thanks by Ramesh Kumar, Chief Volunteer of the Club.