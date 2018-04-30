Farewell given to superannuating officers

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: A function was organized at Hqrs of IRP 16th Bn, to bid farewell to Mohammad Saleem, Superintendent of Police on attainment of superannuation after 36 years of service.

The function was attended by officers/ jawans and guests of the retiring officer.

On the occasion officers highlighted and appreciated the services rendered by retiree in the department.

Speaking on the occasion Battalion Commander (SSP) IRP 16th Battalion A K Mahajan, congratulated the officer for successful completion of his service career and the dedication and devotion shown by him during such a long span of service. He wished him a healthy/happy post retirement life with his family. The SSP assured that he is always welcomed at battalion hqrs as a member of police family.

DODA: A warm farewell was given to Attaullah Khawaja (Assistant Lineman) in PHE Sub Division Doda who attained the age of superannuation after rendering 31 years of distinguished service in PHE Department. In this connection, a grand farewell was organized at the residence of retiring official which was attended by officers from PHE Division, prominent citizens and local populace of the area.