Farewell accorded to superannuating employees

State times news

SAMBA: Headmaster Govt. High School Sujwan Dist. Samba Mohd. Rafiq, resident of Patti, ( Rahya ) got his superannuation in quite respectful way after rendering dedicated services to the department. During his 35 years job he brought drastic changes in the department and served efficiently for welfare of the department. To see off him respectfully from the department, main dignitaries from the department present there were CEO, Samba Rampal Bal, DPO BD Sharma, ZEO Vijaypur, ZEPO Vijaypur and large number of local residents including Sarpanch and Panchs of the village.

KATHUA: A function was organized by PWD(R/B) Department Kathua in which Uttar Kumar Sharma Executive Engineer Kathua was given farewell on his superannuation.

V.K Gupta, AEE, Sudesh Gupta AEE, Bharat Bhushan Gupta AEE, Arvind Sharma, Rajinder Singh, Deepak Gupta, Sanjay Kapoor, Vinod Masotra, Kushal Thappa, Mohan Lal Gupta, R.K Gupta, Rajeev Main Staff and others officers attended the function.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sumbria Asstt. Executive Engineer Kathua at JKPCC was also accorded farewell. Girdhari Lal Executive Engineer, JKPCC Parveen Gupta Assistant Executive Engineer , Dev Paul Sudhan Assistant Engineer, Kuldeep Sharma JE Staff and others officers attended the function.