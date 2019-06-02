Farewell accorded to J&K Bank Manager

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

BHADARWAH: Senior citizens and young entrepreneurs accorded a warm farewell to Khursheed Ahmed Akhoon, outgoing Manager J&K Bank, Branch Bhadarwah.

According to press statement, senior citizens and young entrepreneurs led by Abdul Hafiz Khateeb recalled their association with the outgoing bank Manager and described him a dedicated officer, who made banking system friendly to everyone especially for the rural folk in the area.

Khursheed Ahmed Akhoon joined main branch Bhadarwah as senior Manager in February 2016.

“For the first time we experienced a copy-book banking at J&K Bank, where customers are treated with utmost respect and their queries being listened patiently and their doubts cleared in a friendly manner and all this transformation was only due to the leadership qualities of Akhoon, ” said Arif Hamid Rana, a resident of Bhadarwah.

While expressing his gratitude to the people of Bhadarwah, Akhoon said, “I can never forget the love and affection I got here. It will be my honour if I will again come in future to serve you in Bank’s administrative role.”

The outgoing Manager, who served at Bhadarwah Branch for three years has been transferred and posted as Branch head at Government Medical College, Bakshi Nagar Branch.

Prominent among those who were present during the function include Arif Hamid Rana, Abdul Hafiz Khateeb, Ashiq Hussain, retired Information Officer Nisar Ahmed Tak, Nasruddin Tak, Talha Hussain Wani, Nayeem Shoket Ganai, Journalists Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai, and Raja Rehber Jamal, beside staff of branch.