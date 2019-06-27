Farewell accorded to CMO Ramban

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMBAN: To commemorate the retirement of Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Ramban Dr Said U Din Khan on attaining the age of superannuation, an impressive farewell function was organized by management of district hospital Ramban on Thursday.

A large gathering from medical and paramedical staff attended the occasion where in the staff members lauded the role and services of Dr Khan who retired from government service after rendering more than 34 years of dedicated services in the Department.

Dr Saif U Din Khan extended his heartfelt gratitude to all the medical and paramedical across district Ramban for their cooperation during his 34 years government service.

Dy CMO Ramban Dr Iqbal Bhat, Dr Mohammad Rafi, Dr Paramjeet Singh, Dr Anis Ahmed, Dr Sanjay Kumar besides other officers were present.