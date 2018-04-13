Fare for ‘copter services to Amarnath finalised

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a Yatra review meeting held here on Thursday, Umang Narula, Chief Executive Officer of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board informed Governor N.N. Vohra, Chairman of the Board, that arrangements for online booking of helicopter tickets in collaboration with the helioperators for the Shri Amarnathji Yatra commencing on 28th June 2018, had been finalised.

These arrangements have been finalized with UT Air India Pvt. Ltd. and Global Vectra Helicorp Ltd. for the Neelgrath-Panjtarni-Neelgrath sector and with Himalayan Heli Services Pvt. Ltd. for the Pahalgam-Panjtarni-Pahalgam sector, for providing helicopter services for Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2018. CEO informed that the Standard Operating

Procedures (SOPs) for online booking of heli tickets have been formulated within the parameters of Air Traffic Services Regulations. The advance online booking for helicopter tickets will commence on 27th April 2018, from 10:00 AM onwards, through the websites of the respective heli-operators. The links of the heli- service operators to book heli tickets shall be made available on the official website of Shrine Board http://www.shriamarnathjishrine.com. Simultaneously, advance booking through agents appointed by heli-operators and Tour and Travel Associations will also commence on 27th April 2018.

The per passenger one way heli- fare for Yatra 2018 has been fixed at Rs. 1,600 (inclusive of all taxes) for the Neelgrath-Panjtarni-Neelgrath and Rs. 2,751 (inclusive of all taxes) for the Pahalgam-Panjtarni-Pahalgam sectors.

CEO stated that Yatris who wish to avail Heli services are not required to seek advance Registration through the designated bank branches as their applications for purchasing heli tickets contain the required information and the same shall be treated as Yatra permits for undertaking the pilgrimage. However, no such Yatri shall be allowed to board the helicopter unless he/ she produces a valid Compulsory Health Certificate issued by an authorized Doctor / Institution.

CEO advised the heli-operators to ensure that they comply strictly with all the safety requirements and follow ethical trade practices in accordance with the Safety Regulations prescribed by DGCA/ Air Traffic Controller and the Terms & Conditions of their Agreements with the Shrine Board.