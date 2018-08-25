Family pleads justice for daughter

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The aggrieved parents of one Gouri Dhar are pleading door to door seeking justice for their daughter and three-year old grandson.

Briefing media persons here, Rajan Sharma, father of victim Gouri Dhar said that her daughter (Gouri) after suffering of 15 years has moved out from her matrimonial home to her sister’s residence in New Delhi along with her three-year old son in December 2017, in order to protect herself and her son’s life.

“On June 18, Vishal Dhar, husband of Gouri Dhar and son of Satish Dhar, resident of Gurha Bakshi Nagar along with his associates kidnapped three-year old child from Vikaspuri, New Delhi. An FIR has been launched for the same and arrest has been made,” Sharma said.

Sharma appealed to the newly appointed Governor Satya Pal Malik to do justice with her daughter by handing over three-year old child to his mother quoting constitution which according to him states “As the mother is the preferred custodial parent when the child is less than five years old.”