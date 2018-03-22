Family alleges medical negligence in woman’s death

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SAMBA: The death of a woman on Wednesday triggered protest against a doctor, as the family alleged that the woman died due to doctor’s negligence.

A woman identified as Seema Devi, wife of Kuldip Raj, underwent the operation at a special camp for family planning at Vijaypur Government Hospital on Tuesday, and died during the operation.

On Wednesday morning, the family members staged a protest against the doctor by putting the body of the deceased woman on Jammu-Pathankot National Highway. Raising slogans against the doctor, they said that the woman died of negligence of the doctor. They demanded a probe into the matter.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Tilak Raj Shastri reached the spot and assured the family of conducting a fair probe into the matter, following which the family members suspended protest.

Kuldip Raj said that this is a murder and demanded strict punishment for doctor for his negligence.

