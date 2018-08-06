False implications by police attract punishment

Share Share 0 Share 0

Jamwal Mahadeep Singh

Legislations are delivered in order to safeguard our rights, but often misused to cause abuse to someone. The false and frivolous cases lodged against a person or fabricated cases by police causes a great harm to the reputation of the person, although under the law, the person is presumed to be innocent until proven guilty but the society in which we live today, presumes a person guilty once the person is accused of an offence irrespective of whether false FIR has been filed or later he gets discharged or acquitted by the court, but he cannot get that respect in the society as earlier. Thus, in order to take action against such person, there is a need to make people aware of the law and procedure through which they can take such action.

It is long drawn statements that police has been indulging in framing false and frivolous criminal cases and thereby implicate innocent persons for vested interest. The reason behind this betrayal by the police is the insensitivity of citizens about law, and the procedure of implementation of law at large, which contribute convenience to the police to upshot the overkill upon the uninvolved citizens. The prime role of police is to weed out criminals from the society by bringing them to the criminal justice system and not to tag innocents’ as criminals in the society. This way they create breach in ‘Criminal Administration System’. The courts have also expressed concern over the cases in which people are framed by police and have to spend years behind the bars before being acquitted. As consequence of such false and fabricated cases, the innocent implicated has to go for a long drawn journey in the court to prove his innocence that lead to draining of his coffer to the wallet of the defending lawyer, meant for education of his children and for sustenance of his family.

An innocent stigmatized by false implications have to carry this irreparable stigma throughout his life span and its shadow on his next generations also leave dark impressions. On the other hand those responsible for bringing such treachery enjoy all the best in their life and service carrier. The police are also accused of depriving the rights of arrestees enshrined under article 22 of the Indian Constitution. Some of the convincing reasons for such an act of police can be summed up as: personal grudge, acting under the political dictates, allurement by money, supporting criminals to settle their scores and also as a tool to grab money.

Less known in public domain, because of illiteracy and lack of awareness, such policeman, framing false and fabricated cases can be sued in the court of justice for bringing home punishment to them and asking for compensation. There are number of such cases, strengthening the will of the victims of such treachery by police, where in, the Apex court has handed very harsh verdicts against the police and prosecutors, directions issued to Home Ministry of India and to all state governments to ensure that cause of justice is served and to ensure the safeguard of interest of those who are innocent. Giving a landmark and revolutionary judgment of the era, the Supreme Court has passed a judgment that will help the innocent from being wrongly framed. In a case of similar nature Supreme Court in January 2014 has delivered a judgment in case State of Gujarat vs. Kishanbhai observing therein “Every acquittal should be understood as a failure of the justice delivery system, in serving the cause of justice. Likewise, every acquittal should ordinarily lead to the inference, that an innocent person was wrongfully prosecuted. On the culmination of a criminal case in acquittal, the concerned investigating/prosecuting official(s) responsible for such acquittal must necessarily be identified. Any lapses are committed by them; they would not be able to feign innocence. Accordingly we direct, the Home Department of every State Government, to formulate a procedure for taking action against all erring investigating/prosecuting officials/officers”. With these directions to the Home Department, the officials will be vigilant and observant not to frame an innocent person.

Apart from above deeds of the police, there are countless reported cases wherein innocent persons have been roped into as perpetrators of crime. As a result of such acts the real perpetrators of horrendous crime, involving extremely ruthless and savage treatment to the victims, remain unpunished. A heartless and merciless criminal, who commit extremely heinous crimes, go scot-free. On such cases Delhi court has observed “it is the bounden duty of a court to serve the cause of justice to the victim, so also it is the bounden duty of a court to ensure that an innocent person is not subjected to the rigors of criminal prosecution.

The system responsible for the administration of justice is responsible for having deprived them of their lives, equivalent to the period of their detention. It is not untrue, that for all the wrong reasons, innocent persons are subjected to suffer the ignominy of criminal prosecution and to suffer shame and humiliation”. In a case, Delhi High Court in the year 2010 awarded a compensation of Rs 5.62 lakh to a person, who was falsely implicated in criminal cases by the police. The court directed Delhi Police commissioner to compensate the victim as well as tender a written apology to the victim and his family for their suffering.

How one can proceed, if a false case is lodged against him by a person or a false case is fabricated by the police is a subject of awareness among the masses as we face the consequences of such acts and remain silent because of two reasons: one unaware about our rights and mandated provisions in the law and second being afraid of police fury. In both cases Article 226 of Constitution of India and section 482 of criminal Procedure Code comes to our rescue to prevent abuse of process of courts, or to secure ends of justice to the people. A writ petition under Article 226 or an Application can be filed before the High court for getting the frivolous FIR filed. The Guidelines has been laid down by Supreme Court explaining the Circumstances in which the false FIR can be quashed in Sundar Babu & Ors vs. State of Tamil Nadu. There is provision of punishment u/s 182 Cr.PC against a person lodging false FIR, but it is applicable only after conclusion of investigation by police. Section 211 of IPC attracts imprisonment and fine for false charge against any person. The victim can claim Compensation for accusation without reasonable cause u/s 250 of The Code Of Criminal Procedure, , once the person gets acquittal from the court.

The Instances of harassment of a common man and usually the poor person by the police is not an uncommon or rare thing. There are various instances in news every day where the person being harassed and tortured by the police by deliberately or negligently lodging false FIR against the person. In such a case, the common man is put to great hardship but there is remedy available against such harassments; Public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury can be dealt with according to Section 167 of IPC (RPC in J&K) and when a public servant frames incorrect record with the Intention of saving a person from punishment, Section 218 of IPC (RPC in J&K) comes to our rescue. A police officer can be held for commitment for trial or confinement who knows that he is acting contrary to law under section 220 of IPC (RPC in J&K). In such a case, the accused person can file application u/s 156(3) or a complaint u/s 200 of Criminal Procedure Code (Crpc) against such police officer for deliberately or negligently lodging false FIR. If a police officer deliberately or negligently lodge a false report against a person, the police officer can be held by filing an application u/s 156 (3) or a complaint u/s 200 of ‘Criminal Procedure Code’ against such police officer.