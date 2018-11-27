Fall of terrorists reflect Governor’s determination to end terror

Share Share 0 Share 0

BLUNT BUTCHER / ANCHOR

In the din of dissolution of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, two important developments in the Valley failed in catching the imagination of the nation. First, definite edge of the security forces over terrorists; and second discernible decrease in the incidents of stone pelting for some time now. In 53 days nearly 75 ultras were eliminated, 12 of them in the past two days. Terrorists are falling to bullets in sizable numbers on regular basis. This concerted efforts against terror have left indelible mark in the psyche of the people, which in turn has resulted into successful conduct of the Urban Local Bodies and ongoing Panchayat elections.

How did all this happen and why are the pseudo secularists and self styled human rights activists maintaining stoic silence, as such developments used to hurt them the most? No noises are heard or chest beating reported from the India’s Tukde Tukde Brigade. Killing of terrorists and containing stone-pelters has been hurting them the most.

The successes of the security forces and law enforcing agencies can largely be attributed to the firm will and determination being demonstrated by Governor Satya Pal Malik and his new Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, who are bragging less about their achievements and performing more at ground zero. However, the Governor has been quite humble in his claim that the incidents of stone pelting had, of late, completely come down. Such an assertion is imperative to instill a sense of security among common people in the Valley, who have been at the receiving end of Jihadis.

Governor’s bet in the DGP seems to have worked. Police is getting useful inputs about movement and presence of terrorists that has been enabling the security forces to strategies anti- terror operations with precision. The synergy between the army, para-military forces and the police is best of all the times in the past three decades. The tendencies of the so-called popular governments in filing FIRs against the security forces have got completely ended, which speaks that the Governor’s administration is resolute to wipe out residual terrorists in a time specific manner.

Terrorism in Kashmir is completely different than other strife-torn areas across the world. The youth being lured to terror ranks are highly indoctrinated. They are being inducted into Jihad with promise of Jannat and Shahadat. This is a dangerous trend, which serves as license to sustain terrorism. India’s pseudo secularists, self-styled human rights activists and Kashmir’s power hungry politicians and Pakistan unleashed separatists have been hand in glove to keep the situation boiling. They all call them ‘misguided youth’, ‘azadi seekers’ and ‘oppressed youth’. There is a unique convergence despite ideological divergence between the terror promoters, which is why this scourge is refusing to die down in Kashmir and parts of the Jammu region. Therefore, there has to be a unique response to end the cult of terror. For this the army and the other security agencies require free hand, with rider on minimising the collateral damages. The collateral damage has been serving the purpose of terrorists, their harbourers and mentors in Pakistan.

The war against terrorism can be won with single-minded approach and without political interference. The present dispensation under Governor Malik is appropriate to handle this task with perfection, given clarity in approach. In fact, a beginning has taken off lately. This mission cannot be accomplished without active involvement of Jammu and Kashmir Police, which for many reasons didn’t appear to be serious in taking upon itself the big role. Frankly speaking, the police had been playing second fiddle to the security forces, as its main focus remained on being at the beck and call of politicians and carrying out their orders, which could, in no way, go against separatists and a brand of terrorists. The effort of the politicians has been to placate separatists and terror sympathizers. It didn’t matter how many of police men were attacked and killed by terrorists. The situation reached such a passé that ’emboldened’ terrorists began harassing and abducting the policemen and their kin. Some of them even got martyred. This was essentially due to the fact that the police could not get the leadership it deserved during past twenty nine turbulent years unlike in Punjab, which got a legend like K.P. S Gill, who changed the course of 80s militancy and made his State terror-free. The dynamism of Gill had inspired the Indian Army so profusely that a general was compelled to say, “Gill is a great nationalist and a natural leader. In fact he is a rock against which the Punjab Police leans”.

Governor Malik appears to have understood the grey areas in the State’s security grid, especially the crucial need of activating Jammu and Kashmir Police to take terrorism head on. A beginning has been set in motion with promise of taking the mission forward. Change in the guard, both in administration and the police, appears to be showing dividends.