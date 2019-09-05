Fake TTE arrested from Shamli railway station

Shamli: A fake train ticket examiner (TTE) was nabbed by the government railway police personnel at Shamli railway station here on Wednesday.
Kartik Kumar was held from Delhi-Haridwar passenger train and a fake ID card of crime investigation department was also recovered from him, the GRP said.
A case has been registered against the accused for cheating and further probe was on, a GRP official added. (PTI)
