Information is vital to democracy; attempts to undermine the integrity and credibility of major conduits of information undermine democracy. In this back drop the circulation of fake news a term used to discredit the news that is uncomfortable or unfavorable is becoming popular. It’s also used to describe the deliberate dissemination of false information for financial or political reasons, or simply to make mischief or feel important. Fake news has been around since at least the time of the pharaohs, but the explosive growth in social media and easy, cheap Internet access has given it new power. Anyone can present him or herself as an expert on any topic online. All it takes is a web-cam and minimal computer skills. People with larger ambitions can create a site purporting to be a news organisation, without the investment needed to operate a physical radio or television station, newspaper or magazine — and without the obligation to follow the ethical and accuracy standards required of traditional media. The problem is, fake news has the power to cause real-world harm, creating and widening schisms within a country, undermining democratic processes, spreading distrust and hatred — even leading to violence or threats of violence. Russian agents took to social media in the US in massive numbers last year, attempting to influence the presidential election and create, or widen, schisms among Americans. There is no outright cure for fake news although there have been some successful lawsuits filed. Internet gatekeepers will have to become more savvy, and legitimate news media will need to become more transparent about how they operate, including the difference between news and opinion sections and the steps they take to ensure accuracy.

Much of the answer will lie with legitimate news organisations and news consumers.