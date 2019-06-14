Fake appointment in Edu Deptt: Court acquits ZEO, others

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Special Judge Anticorruption Kashmir R.N Wattal on Thursday acquitted ZEO and others while deciding a 20 years old case regarding fake appointments in Education Department.

Taking serious note, the court observed that Investigating Officer and the prosecutor pursued with a clandestine mission to keep loopholes in the investigation and casually follow the case during trial to benefit the accused ultimately.

According to the ACB case, G.M. Mir, the then Joint Director School Education moved a complaint to SSP Vigilance Organisation vide No. PAJDS/669-71 dated February 5, 1999 alleging therein that the Directorate received an information regarding fake appointments of seven lady teachers working in Zone Nishat, District Srinagar, namely Maheen Tabassum, Tasleema Jan, Ruksana, Mehmooda Bano, Parveen Akhter, Myser Jan and Nighat Yousuf and as per the preliminary investigation it has been established that these lady teachers managed their entry in Education Department fraudulently and illegally in convenience with some vested interests.

The complaint sought that the case be registered and main culprits who manipulated this fraud and illegal appointments be brought to book. It is on this information that FIR No. 16/1999 under Section 5(2) Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at VOK and investigation commenced and during investigation the service books of these lady teachers were seized and no orders viz-a-viz their appointment/ transfer order/ adjustment were found in the office. From the perusal of the service books these lady teachers were shown to have adjusted in Kangan and Ganderbal Zones and thereafter shown to have been transferred to Nishat Zone. During investigation ZEOs of Kangan, Ganderbal and Srinagar disclosed that these lady teachers were neither posted in these zones nor were paid salaries from these zones. Although, the service books of these teachers reflected their transfer from one zone to another and from one school to another, but there were no orders to that effect. From the statements of ZEOs, Principals and Head Masters of the institutions where these lady teachers were shown to have been posted and transferred, it came to fore that none of these appointees ever worked in these institutions. To ascertain the entries in their service books, their handwritings were compared with their admitted signatures from FSL Srinagar. The latest entries in these service books tallied with the admitted writings of accused public servants of Education Zone, Nishat. During investigation the copies of the Government Order No. 1308- 1439 dated May 8, 1989 and Order No. 944 PDU of 1995 referred to in the service record of the accused were seized and it transpired that none of the above referred teachers figured in the selection list of appointees issued by SSRB Srinagar, and as a result of these illegal forged appointments and drawing of the salaries, loss to the tune of Rs. 9,65,899 was caused to Government exchequer. It was further revealed during investigation that explanation tendered by ZEO Nishat and Senior Assistant i.e, accused No. 1 and 2 regarding the entries of the orders of appointment, transfer and adjustment in the service books and acquaintance rolls of these appointees, were found to be unjust and unacceptable. It further revealed that documents were deliberately concealed or destroyed and investigation culminated with the prima facie establishment of offences under Section 5(2) P.C Act read with Sections 120-B, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 201 RPC against the accused.

The court observed that the VOK has not conducted the preliminary enquiry and instead initiated the investigation on the complaint of prosecution witness viz. Joint Director Education who is the person of tainted character knowingly that such statement shall be tested by the court on the touch stone of admissibility. “Knowing that the statement of prosecution witness viz. Joint Director Education, who as per his version has been charge-sheeted and charged in the case of a fake appointment, unless corroborated by other witnesses i.e. by cogent and clinching evidence, cannot be taken and read against the accused. Since there is no evidence from which it can be concluded that accused were architects of fake and forged entries of appointment date and orders of appointment, transfer and adjustment from one zone to another of accused/beneficiaries 4 to 9, the statement of Joint Director School Education even if presumed to be correct, cannot be looked into or considered being of tainted character”, the court observed.