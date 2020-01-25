Fairdeal Motors launches Altroz

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Marking its entry into the premium hatchback segment, Fairdeal Motors on Friday launched – the Altroz. The new premium hatchback – Altroz was launched by the Executive Director, Bhagwan Das, Rohit Gandotra, Mohit Gandotra, Chander Singh Katoch in presence of Sunit Kumar, Vice President /Zonal Head J&K Bank-Central-I Jammu and Anil Singh Jasrotia, TSM-Tata Motors.

Speaking on the occasion, an official informed, “The Altroz will be available in five trim levels at an introductory price starting from Rs 5.29 lakh for petrol version and Rs 6.99 lakh for diesel version. It is the first vehicle developed on new ALFA architecture and the second vehicle showing the Impact 2.0 design language.

With its striking design, bouquet of industry-first features and the most recent achievement of Global NCAP 5-star rating, it has the GOLD Standard in safety, design, driving dynamics, technology and customer delight. All set to entice customers, Altroz will come with 6 different factory-fitted customizable options to be chosen from 4 packs – the Rhythm, Style, Luxe and Urban.”

Fairdeal Motors also simultaneously launched 3 fully BSVI ready cars, with introduction of 4 models in a single event. Leading line-up with the Altroz, the showcase for the event included Tiago, Tigor (safest in their category) and the Nexon. “These cars are not just fully BSVI ready but offer a lot more to the aspiring customers. Additionally, with the introduction of Altroz and Nexon, Tata Motors has become the first OEM to launch BSVI ready diesel variants in their respective segments,” he added.