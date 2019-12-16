Fair Price Shop ration dealers demand monthly salary

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: All J&K Fair Price Shop Ration Dealers Association urged the Government to provide monthly salary, at least Rs 30,000 per month, to government fair price shop ration dealers of J&K for providing services to people.

In a meeting held here on Sunday, Milkhi Ram, Provincial President of Association demanded release of all pending dues on account of commission, freight charges, pending carriage of sugar and dues on account of mid-day meal expenses along with relief material provided to affected families during floods and natural disasters.

In this context, the deputation of ration dealers led by Milkhi Ram met the Chief Accounts Officer and Deputy Directors, Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department and expressed concern over non-redressal of their pending demands. They further warned that in case their demands are not fulfilled within 15 days, the ration dealers of J&K will be forced to stop ration supply, for which the administration will be solely responsible.

The deputation comprised of Krishan Lal, General Secretary; Anayatullah, Vice President; Ajay Gupta, District President Jammu; Hari Krishan, District President Doda; Naveed Magray, District President Rajouri; Waqar Shah, District President Poonch; Kewal Singh, District President Reasi; Daljeet Singh, District President Samba; Tanveer Saleem, Doda; Jahangir Ahmed, President (Kashmir); Firdous Ahmed, Vice President Kashmir and Ajaz Ahmed, District President Shopian.