Faculty members of GMCs Jammu, Srinagar placed on higher posts

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department ordered placement of faculty members of Government Medical Colleges (GMC), Jammu and Srinagar on higher posts in their own pay and grade.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the placement of the following faculty members of Government Medical Colleges, Jammu and Srinagar as Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors in their own pay and grade for a period of six months or till the posts are filled-up on regular basis, on the recommendations of the DPC/PSC, whichever is earlier,” reads the order.

According to order, Dr. Vipen Mangotra and Dr. Rajesh Sharma Associate Professors Radio Diagnosis, Dr. Shabnam Choudhary and Dr. Vishal Tandon, Associate Professors Pharmacology, Dr Sunil Dutt Sharma, Associate Professor Paediatrics and Dr. Deepti Mahajan, Associate Professor, Pathology, Dr. Hina Bashir, and Dr. David Iqbal Nagashbandi, Associate Professors Anesthesiology, Dr. Khurshid Ahmad Dar, Associate Professor CD&TB, Dr. Ishrat Hussain Dar Associate Professor Medicine, Dr. Mela Ram Attri, Associate Professor Surgery and Dr. Mehnaz Sultan Khuroo, Associate Professor Pathology have been promoted as Professors; Dr. Sapna Gupta and Dr. Sharminder Kaur, Assistant Professors, Pharmacology and Dr. Robina Mirza and Dr. Bawa Ram Bhagat, Assistant Professors, Obsts & Gynae, Dr. Arshi Taj and Dr. Baby Shehnaz Geelani, Assistant Professors Anesthesiology, Dr. Mohammad Ashraf, Assistant Professor Medicine, Dr. Kulwant Singh Bhau, Assistant Professor, Surgery have been promoted as Associate Professors; and Dr. Rita Thakur, Lecturer Obsts & Gynae, Dr. Gopika Kalsotra, Lecturer ENT and Dr. Choudhary Ishfaq, Lecturer Medicine, Dr. Maraj Ud Din Bhat, Lecturer Obstetrics & Gynae and Dr. Tajamul Hussain Mir, Lecturer, Nephrology have been promoted as Assistant Professors.