Faculty development programme culminates

JAMMU: 15-day faculty development programme on Entrepreneurship culminated on Thursday at NITS Polytechnic, Miran Sahib Jammu.

The programme was organised by J&K Industrial and Technical Consultancy Organisation Ltd and was sponsored by the Department of Science & Technology Government of India. In the programme, 25 faculty members belonging to various departments of Engineering and Science of NITS Polytechnic participated.

In his concluding address, Savinder Gupta, Director NITS Polytechnic highlighted importance of conducting such Faculty Development Programmes with an aim to train faculty, for inculcating entrepreneurial spirit among young students besides motivating them to establish their own small scale Industries/startups in order to create employment avenues for themselves and for others as well. Binoy Kumar, Consultant, J&KITCO highlighted role of J&K ITCO in developing entrepreneurship in J&K and also stressed upon merits of faculty development programme, so that young students can adopt entrepreneurship as a career option for achieving economic and financial independence.

Others resource persons who spoke in the occasion included Prof P L Kher of NITS Polytechnic; Arshad Ahmed, Functional Manager DlC Jammu; S P Sood, Ex-Consultant J&K ITCO; Binu Raina from J&K SIDCO; D P Singh from J&K SICOP; Anirudh Gupta of NITS Polytechnic and S S Wazir.