Faculty at medical institutions must take leadership role for better services: Dulloo

State Times News

SRINAGAR: Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo on Saturday urged faculty members at medical institutions to take leadership role for providing better services to the people.

Speaking on the inaugural function at maiden “Revised Basic Course Workshop on Medical Education” organized by SKIMS Medical College, Bemina, Dullo said it was important for academics and faculty members to take role in providing better medical services and facilities in these institutions. Dullo said that organizing such workshops was envisaged by the MCI to emphasize on competencies in a move towards competency of basic medical education.

He said that workshop was aimed at faculty–who could take on leadership roles and be agents of change in their institutions. He also said that revised course would help the faculty to develop knowledge and skills in principles of education and technology to bring about the educational reforms.

Dullo said that the main motive of the workshop was about learning principles in an interactive format to help participants to develop knowledge and skills in competencies pertaining to the curriculum of undergraduate medical education, teaching, learning and student assessment in a competency based medical education.

He insisted on maintaining balance between theoretical and practical portion of the curriculum so that a good quality of education may be provided to the upcoming doctors which may help them to serve the mankind.

He further said that faculty of medical institutes could shape the future of medical fraternity as they provide essential medical services and facilities to the masses as they deserve it.