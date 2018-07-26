Facilities in Govt hospitals: DB seeks fresh status report

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: A Division Bench (DB) of State High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Sanjay Gupta on Wednesday granted three weeks’ time to Additional Advocate General (AAG) to file fresh status report in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Ravinder Singh regarding better facilities in Government Hospitals.

Advocate Parveen Kapahi appearing for the PIL submitted that the status report filed on behalf of the respondents shows deficiencies in the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu and to remove the deficiencies and for providing better care to the patients, Principal and Dean of the Government Medical College and Hospital, Jammu, submitted proposals to the Administrative Department, Jammu, seeking construction of 100 bedded additional emergency block along with attendant waiting hall in Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu vide letter No.GMC-J/Plg/ 351/2016-17/1663-71 dated January 24, 2017, conversion of Col. Chopra Nursing Home into 100 bedded emergency wards from ground floor to 3rd floor at Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu submitted vide letter No.GMC-J/ Plg/351 /2016-17/1697-1705 dated January 25, 2017 and 300 Bedded Bone and Joint Hospital in Chest Disease Hospital at GMC, Jammu submitted vide letter No.AHJ/P&S/08/2017-18/522-25 dated November 13, 2017.

After hearing Advocate Parveen Kapahi appearing for the PIL whereas Senior AAG H.A Siddqui appearing for the State, the court observed that it appears that no action has been taken on the aforesaid proposals by the Administrative Department. “It is further submitted that creation of High Dependency Ward in place of Old Emergency Operation Theatre is under consideration and the work has already been commenced. However, when the work is to be completed has not stated in the status report”, the court observed adding that it is also submitted that DPR for 300 beds for SMGS Hospital has been made by the Department of R&B, however, no particulars have been furnished what happened to the aforesaid DPR.

With these observations, the court granted three weeks’ time to file fresh status report.