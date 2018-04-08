Eye donations-a precious gift

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor,

The number of people awaiting corneal transplant in India is out numbering the available donor tissues. Corneal Transplantation is the only effective restoration for the replacement of human tissues in the eye. This is considered as a precious and possessed gift of sight for millions of people all over the world.

Eyes may be donated only after death

Eyes must be removed within 4-6 hours after death, and the nearest eye bank should be informed immediately. Eyes may be removed only by a trained doctor. The eye bank team will remove the eyes at the home of the deceased or at a hospital. Eye removal takes only 10 to 15 minutes, is simple and does not lead to any disfigurement. Remember that only the transparent section of the eyes called cornea is taken out and not the full eye ball. A small quantity of blood will be drawn to rule out communicable diseases.

The eyes can be pledged to any eye bank preferably the nearest one. The identities of both the donor and the recipient remain confidential. One pair of eyes gives vision to two corneal blind people. Eye donors can belong to any age group or sex. People who use spectacles, short sightedness, long sightedness or astigmatism or even those operated for cataract can still donate, as these conditions may not affect the cornea. Patients who are diabetics, those suffering from hypertension, asthma patients and those without communicable diseases can also donate eyes.

Persons who were infected with or died from AIDS, Hepatitis B or C rabies, septicemia, acute leukemia, tetanus, cholera, meningitis or encephalitis cannot donate eyes. Eyes donated to the Eye-Bank that are not medically suitable for transplant may be used for medical research and educations.

Some precautions should be taken to preserve the eyes. Close the eyes of the deceased donor and place moist cotton over them. Raise the head about six inches with a pillow, to lesson incidence of bleeding during removal of the eyes. Fans should be switched off. Put a polythene cover with few ice cubes on forehead. If possible instill antibiotic eye drops periodically to prevent infection and inform eye bank immediately.

Eye Bank and its functions

An eye bank is a non-profit community organisation managed by a medical director, eye bank manager and eye bank technicians. It collects, evaluates and distributes the eyes donated by the loved ones. All eyes donated are evaluated using strict medical standards. Those donated eyes found unsuitable for transplantations are used for valuable research and medical education. An Eye Bank has trained staff available round the clock to attend the calls. It evaluates and provides quality corneas to corneal surgeons, enables corneal research using unsuitable for grafts to find newer techniques, improve preservations methods and train corneal surgeons. Eye Banks also increase public awareness about eye donation and eye banking. The ophthalmic Department of Govt. Medical College, Jammu has Eye Bank. Phone No.: 0191-2584290, 91, 92, 93.

Say yes to eye donation

Efforts by various Government and NGO organization have increased awareness about the concept in India. The figure of actual donations are increasing over the years. But a large amount of support is needed from every one to reach the level we need to achieve. Eye donation is one of the few causes that has received support from the famous and beautiful celebrities. Your decision to donate eyes can light up people’s lives… because it provides vision to two corneally blind persons. Donate eyes and give someone the gift of sight… Eye donation shows your responsibility to society as a caring, committed citizen. Pledge your eyes and those of the member of your family.

Many blind people can see after a Cornea Transplant Operation. Donate you eyes, make their dream a reality and see the beautiful world with your own eyes even after death.

Close your eyes and think about it.

Satya Pal Saraf,

Organiser

Viklang Chhatra Trust.