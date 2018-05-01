Extremists cannot terrorise Kashmir’s youths: Shah

Share Share 0 Share 0

Agency

New Delhi: BJP chief Amit Shah on Monday voiced anguish over an attack on party worker Zubair Ahmad Parray in Srinagar and asserted that extremists cannot terrorise Kashmir’s youth with such brutality.

“Anguished to learn about the attack on Zubair Ahmad Parray, our mandal vice-president, in Batmaloo, Srinagar by terrorists.

I along with crores of BJP karyakaratas pray for his early recovery,” Shah said in a tweet.

“These extremists cannot terrorise the youth of valley with such brutality. Each and every karyakarta of the BJP stands with the Jammu and Kashmir BJP to ensure lasting peace in the valley,” he added.