Extremism not limited to particular country or region, its global issue: Pak PM

Karachi: Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has described extremism as a global issue, not limited to a particular country or region as he visited the family of a Pakistani girl, killed in the latest shooting incident in a US school.

In a scathing attack on Pakistan, US President Donald Trump had accused it of “lies and deceit” and of fooling US leaders while providing shelter to terrorists, but Islamabad had repeatedly denied that there are any terrorist safe havens inside its territory.

Abbasi, along with Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair yesterday visited the family of Sabika Sheikh — the 17-year-old Pakistani national who was killed in shooting in the Santa Fe High School in Texas, met her family members and condoled her death.

Sheikh, an exchange student from Pakistan, was among the eight students and two teachers who were killed when a 17-year-old student opened fire in the school on May 18. She was to return to Pakistan next month to celebrate Eid festival with her family in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

“Extremism was not an issue limited to a particular country or region,” Abbasi said, adding that it was a global issue. He urged the international community to find out the real reasons behind such incidents.

“We have to learn from each other’s experiences,” he told reporters after meeting the grieving family.

He said that Sabika was an intelligent student, and the whole nation is sad on her death.

According to her family members, Sheikh’s body is expected to arrive here tonight and her funeral prayers will held tomorrow at a local mosque. (PTI)