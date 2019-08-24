Extraordinary human experiences

When something out-of-the-ordinary happens for which we cannot readily find a rational explanation, we tend to call it a ‘miracle’, a ‘religious experience’ or a ‘divine revelation’. So is there a way by which one can call something a religious experience or otherwise with certainty? Scientists are quick to point out that “one person’s mystical trance may be another person’s psychotic episode.”

What are the expectations of the experiencer, and what are the expectations of the one investigating the nature of the experiencer’s experience? A lot is predicated on this.

New Grant reports for the Templeton Foundation that “religious studies professor Ann Taves of the University of California, Santa Barbara, psychologist Michael Barlev, and ethnographer Michael Kinsella have developed a set of cross-cultural data-gathering tools to assess extraordinary experiences and the ways that such experiences are categorized by individuals and by cultural groups.

Now, funded in part by a grant from the John Templeton Foundation, Taves and her colleagues are working to validate the Inventory of Non-Ordinary Experiences (INOE) through a series of tests of the experiences and interpretations reported by thousands of participants in the United States and India.”

The report elaborates that the inventory is being developed and deployed initially in the U.S. and India because both nations offer large populations with significant numbers of followers of a majority religion (Christianity in the U.S., Hinduism in India) as well as sizable religious minorities for cross-comparison (Muslims and Hindus in the U.S.; Christians and Muslims in India).

People across the globe may report similar experiences, but how a particular experience is interpreted depends largely on the cultural background of the experiences and of those who seek to understand that experience.

“A unified theory of the kinds of experiences that get labeled as religious, spiritual, mystical, supernatural, paranormal, anomalous, transcendent, and so on is still many years away, in part because these labels don’t represent meaningful scientific categories,” said Nicholas Gibson, the John Templeton Foundation’s senior program officer for human sciences. “But with this project we hope to get one step closer: successfully separating the phenomenological aspects of experiences from their appraisal at the point of measurement would provide a critical advance toward the development of an integrated theory.”

(To be continued)