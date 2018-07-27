Extortion accused escapes from police custody, five cops suspended

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A man accused of extortion and other crimes escaped from police custody on Thursday after being produced at a Court in Samba District, a police officer said.

Bulbir Singh, a resident of Kathua District, was arrested in an extortion case and was also charged with other crimes in Rajouri District. He was taken to the Samba Court, Samba Superintendent of Police Anil Magotra said.

Singh’s handcuffs were opened before he was produced in the Court. When the police were putting back the handcuffs, Singh managed to fight off few of the guards and escaped, the SP said.

The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

However, Rajouri Police have suspended five cops which include ASI Rumant Singh, HC Mohd Shafiq, Sgct Hukam Chand, Sgct Tarseem Singh and Const Mohd Rafiq.