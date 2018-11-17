Extension lecture on ‘Inclusion and Accessibility’ at MIER

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: UG Department of MIER College of Education on Friday organised a guest lecture on the theme ‘Inclusion and Accessibility: Aids and Appliances for Persons with Disabilities’. The Resource Person was Rajesh Kumar Trivedi, Deputy Manager, Standards and Quality Assurance Programme under National Skill Development Cooperation, Ministry of Skill Development Entrepreneurship.

Dr. Renu Gupta, Vice Chairperson MIER College chaired the session. Dr. N.R Sharma, Dean Academics MIER College, Dr. Rohnika Sharma, HoD UG Department, along with the faculty and students attended the guest lecture.

Dr. Rohnika Sharma extended a warm welcome to the resource person and introduced him as an expert in the field of Special Education and Skill Development.

She described Trivedi as an exemplary special educator and far-sighted administrator who has a long list of administrative positions to his credit.

Highlighting his achievements, Dr. Sharma said that Trivedi served as a Programme Officer in National Board of Examination at Rehabilitation Council of India.

He was a Senior Consultant at National Centre for Disability, IGNOU and also served as a Coordinator at Society for Advanced Study in Rehabilitation.

In his address, Trivedi explained that disability inclusion means that individuals with disabilities have the opportunity to participate in every aspect of life to the fullest extent possible.

These opportunities include participation in education, employment, community living, and service learning. In schools, inclusion does not mean enrolling students with disabilities in regular curriculum but it is providing educational facilities and resources so that they can have meaningful learning experiences.

He discussed the history of inclusion in India from Rig Vedas to Ramayan to first blind school in pre-independent India to current scenario in addition to factors influencing inclusive education such as policy implementation, parents, school, society etc.

Trivedi deliberated on the role of assistive technology in including children with special needs not only in schools but also in society namely text-to-speech software, foot pedals, braille printers, induction loop and sticky keys. He provided ample examples from day-to-day life and shared his experiences. The guest lecture was followed by a very lively interaction session.

Kuldeep Singh, Assistant Professor MIER College presented a vote of thanks.