Extension in President’s Rule against wishes of J&K people: Kichloo

STATE TIMES NEWS

KISHTWAR: Senior National Conference leader and Former Minister of State for Home Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo on Saturday said that the bill for the extension of President Rule for another six months in Jammu and Kashmir is against the spirit of democracy as the people of the State are yearning for having elected government in place earnestly.

In a statement, Kichloo said that absence of a representative government has deprived the people of their right to govern, the core of the democracy. He said administration has virtually become inaccessible to a common citizen. In a democratic set up the people enjoy easy access to their chosen representatives for sharing their problems for redressal.

Kichloo said that the Centre must come clear on elections and set a time frame for holding these to restore peoples’ faith in democracy. He also urged the Election Commission to respect the aspirations of the people and take an immediate call on holding the elections, which have already been delayed. He said an opportunity has been lost to have the process for assembly elections completed along with Lok Sabha elections. He said peaceful conduct of Panchayat and civic polls had paved way for holding the assembly elections within six months’ of the Governor’s Rule and regretted that the popular aspirations were disrespected.