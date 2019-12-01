EXTENDED LEGISLATION

With Indian Penal Code (IPC) being extended to Jammu and Kashmir replacing Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) Government’s move to bring in an amendment including misconduct or seeking favours from a woman with ulterior motives at work place would be punishable with imprisonment of three years and fine by amending existing provisions of Ranbir Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Code, Evidence Act and also the Prevention of Corruption Act would go a long way in providing effective mechanism to check the growing crime against women. The J&K Law Department had said that the need for it has been felt as the existing legislative provisions were found deficient to check exploitation of women by people in authority. According to the draft amendment, any person in a position of authority or in a fiduciary relationship, or a public servant who abuses such position or fiduciary relationship to resort to physical or non-physical form of coercion to extort, request from any woman in exchange of some benefits or favours that such person is empowered to grant or withhold shall be guilty of offence. The draft bill describes the offence as “non-bailable” and “not compoundable”. Another draft amendment bill proposes to bring a request for sexual favour by public servants within the ambit of the term “misconduct” under Section 5 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006. Defining such favour as “any kind of unwanted activity ranging from sexually suggestive conduct, actions such as touching, including filming such acts,” the draft bill also makes it clear that “defence that the such benefit was derived with the consent of the victim, would not be obliged”. It further pointed out that any person committing such offence shall be punished with rigorous imprisonment for a term that shall not be less than three years, but may extend to five years and with fine. The existing legislative provisions have been found deficient to curb this menace especially after the much touted “MeToo” campaign picking up momentum the State government too felt the need to introduce such provisions in the relevant laws which would prevent occurrence of such instances and deter the persons in authority to abuse their authority.