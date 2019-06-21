Expose misdeeds of BJP before public: Cong

Share Share Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: District Congress Committee, Jammu Rural, on Thursday asked the party cadres to gear up for the forthcoming Assembly elections in the State.

Interacting with a deputation comprised of Block Presidents of Nagrota, DCC President Rural Hari Singh Chib stressed upon the need to have a coordinated effort to expose the misdeeds of the BJP before the public.

The Block Presidents apprised Chib about the problems being faced by the people of Nagrota Constituency being related to basic amenities.

Castigating previous regime of BJP for adopting non-serious approach about the wellbeing of the people, Chib said “Due to contradiction in the callous approach of BJP, the State is facing difficult situation, leaving people in isolation, in all the three regions as there is no sign of improvement on the ground.”

Expressing concern over the problems confronting people in all the three regions, Chib said Congress party is committed to equitable development of all the three regions and it will continue to remain steadfast to serve the people of the State equally.

Chib asserted that Congress will continue its fight against discrimination and the party is committed to resolve the issues concerning people of the State. He lashed out BJP for failing to address the genuine concerns of the people residing in Raipur Domana Constituency.

Chib said that the performance of previous BJP regime on ground is zero, for the fact, there was no improvement on the ground, unemployment has risen considerably, government departments are not functioning in a way they should, as a result, the day today needs of the people remain un-attended and unaddressed, even road connectivity in rural area is in dilapidated condition. He said there were many other issue of public interest, such as electricity and potable water supply have been remained unattended due to which the suffering of the people increased manifold.

Chib asked the party cadres to remain connected with the people and enquire about the problems they are facing, “as it is our duty to struggle and fight for resolution of the issue concerning people”.

Among others who were present in the meeting included Block Presidents of Nagrota Assembly segment namely Romal Singh President BCC Dansal, Babu Khan BCC President Mathwar, Vijay Sharma BCC President Nagrota and Sarpanchs Balbir Singh, Sonjash Jamwal and Parkash Singh.