Expose failures, wrong policies of PDP-BJP: Ambika

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Ambika Soni, AICC General Secretary and In-charge J&K Affairs on Sunday exhorted upon the party workers to expose the failures and wrong policies of PDP-BJP Coalition in the State which is responsible for the current situation prevailing in the Valley.

During her one-day visit to Srinagar, Soni described Congress party as a vibrant situation in the Valley and asked the party cadres to strengthen Congress Party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi.

Urging upon the Cadres to strengthen the party and expose the failures and wrong policies of PDP-BJP Coalition in the State, Soni urged upon them to work for the well-being of the people, as that, the Congress is the only secular alternative acceptable to people in all the three regions. She also expressed great concern over the prevailing situation in Valley, saying that people are facing great hardships due to the extremely volatile situation prevailing in Kashmir Valley.

Earlier, she was briefed by JKPCC President G.A Mir about the overall security scenario of the Valley.

Mir further apprised her about the state of affairs including the present prevailing situation in the Valley, constitution of PCC, DCC delegations, block presidents and other organizational activities including the ongoing process of constitution of district units in Kashmir Valley.

Mir expressed serious concern over the extremely volatile situation in the Valley describing it as fall out of wrong policies adopted by both State and Central Governments for the fact, Centre lacks any policy about the Kashmir situation, as a result, the situation has turned from bad to worse, besides vitiating atmosphere of peace and tranquility in the State especially in Valley.

Among those who attended the meeting included CLP Leader Nawang Rigzin Jora, former Minister Taj Mohi Ud Din, MLAs Haji Abdul Rashid Dar, MLC Gulam Nabi Monga, MLA Aijaz Ahmad Khan, MLA Vikar Rasool Wani, MLA Usman Majeed, MLA Mohammad Amin Bhat, MLA Gulzar Ahmad Wani, MLA Asgar Karbalai, MLA Ch Mohd Akram, Treasurer Krishan Kumar Amla, General Secretaries Farooq Andrabi, Surinder Singh Channi, Hilal Ahmad Shah, Shameema Iqbal, G.N Mir Lasjan and Manzoor Ahmad Ganai, IYC Secretary Abid Kashmiri, Shameema Raina, Zahid Hussain Jan, Haji Farooq Mir, Gulam Mohd Mir, Mohammad Iqbal Mir, Irfan Naqib, Mushtaq Ahmad Khanday, Sahil Farooq, Imtiyaz Khan, Amir Rasool and Mir Iqbal.