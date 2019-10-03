Explosive recovery case: Consignment sent for analysis, hunt of accused on

State Times News

JAMMU: Police on Wednesday sent 14 kg explosive recovered from a bus in Jammu to forensic laboratory for knowing its nature and strength while hunt for accused woman and man, who had reportedly handed over the consignment to the driver of the aforesaid, has been intensified.

Meanwhile, following the recovery of explosive in Jammu, police and army conducted search operations in many parts of the district.

Pertinent to mention here, three persons including driver were detained on Tuesday after a large quantity of explosive-like substance was recovered from a bus in the heart of the city.