Explore scope for availability of alternative land to construct cricket stadium: DB

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A Division Bench of State High Court comprising Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Alok Aradhe on Thursday directed State Government to explore the possibility of making available the alternative land for the purpose of establishment of a Cricket Stadium.

The court direction came in a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Advocate Deewakar Sharma seeking direction to JKCA for immediately starting the construction of International Stadium at Bajalta, Jammu soon after the release of already sanctioned amount of Rs. 100 crore.

After hearing Advocate Deewakar Sharma who is also petitioner in PIL whereas Senior Advocate Sunil Sethi with Advocate Parimoksh Seth for the BCCI observed that despite repeated orders, no firm view by the BCCI has been made regarding the suitability of land measuring 516 Kanals and 13 Marlas situated in village, Sidhra and Bain Bajalta proposed to be transferred to the JKCA for establishment of Cricket Stadium. DB observed that Sunil Sethi, Senior Counsel appearing for the BCCI has assured the court that he shall file the views of the BCCI on this aspect on the next date of hearing.

Division Bench further observed that the petitioner present in person has placed before the court a communication No. FCDJ/2990-91 dated December 14, 2017 addressed by the Er. Sumeet K. Puri, Executive Engineer, Flood Control Division, Jammu to the Superintending Engineer, Hydraulic Circle, Jammu. The court observed that aforesaid communiqué reads, “As reported by the Assistant Executive Engineer concerned vide his No. FCSD/IV/47 dated December 13, 2017, it is stated that a joint inspection of the proposed site/area for establishment of Cricket Stadium was conducted along with Tehsildar, Naib Tehsildar, and Patwari concerned on December 13, and it has been found that proposed area falls in flood zone. The whole proposed site/area was inundated during the floods of September, 2014.” Upon this, DB directed State Government to file report on or before next date of hearing.