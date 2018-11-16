Expedite works on PMDP roads: Div Com to Engineers

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Thursday directed Chief Engineer R&B and other concerned engineers to expedite the widening and construction works on Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri and Srinagar-Ganderbal-Sonamarg roads on priority.

The works are being executed under the PMDP Projects.

He directed PDD engineers to shift electric poles and other utilities immediately so that construction work is expedited.

The Divisional Commissioner stressed upon the Engineers and other concerned officers to work with zeal and synergy with concerned Deputy Commissioners. He said that the bottlenecks, if any, in these projects should be removed.

Chief Engineer R&B, Chief Engineer PDD, Superintending Engineer UEED, Assistant Commissioners and other concerned officers were present in the meeting whereas Deputy Commissioners of Baramulla and Ganderbal participated the meeting through video conferencing.