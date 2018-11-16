Expedite works on PMDP roads: Div Com to Engineers

STATE TIMES NEWS
SRINAGAR: The Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Ahmad Khan on Thursday directed Chief Engineer R&B and other concerned engineers to expedite the widening and construction works on Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri and Srinagar-Ganderbal-Sonamarg roads on priority.
The works are being executed under the PMDP Projects.
He directed PDD engineers to shift electric poles and other utilities immediately so that construction work is expedited.
The Divisional Commissioner stressed upon the Engineers and other concerned officers to work with zeal and synergy with concerned Deputy Commissioners. He said that the bottlenecks, if any, in these projects should be removed.
Chief Engineer R&B, Chief Engineer PDD, Superintending Engineer UEED, Assistant Commissioners and other concerned officers were present in the meeting whereas Deputy Commissioners of Baramulla and Ganderbal participated the meeting through video conferencing.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Ranveer, Sara looked out of place when ‘Golmaal’ gang shot for ‘Simmba’: Arshad
LBN Radiations of Hope organises programme on cancer care
Association of diabetes with heart disease is quite alarming: Dr Sushil
Stardom easiest way for an actor to get corrupted: Naseeruddin Shah
ASTROLOGY: WEEKLY PREDICTIONS 11TH –– 17TH NOVEMBER 2018
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper