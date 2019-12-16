‘Expedite return of Kashmiri Pandits’

Dear Editor,

Panun Kashmir had a meeting in Jammu to discuss various issues facing the community. The meeting was held under the presidentship of Vijay Bhat to review the status of Kashmiri Pandits post passing of Citizen Amendment Bill (CAB) 2019, Although Citizen Amendment Bill (CAB) 2019 has been welcomed by one and all and considers it as a historical step in the history of India which will provide Citizenship rights to the persecuted minorities of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who have migrated to this country up to 31st December 2014, but is surprised to see that no measures are taken for our own refugees i.e: Kashmiri Pandits. Kashmiri Pandits welcome this historic step taken by the government under the premiership of Narinder Modi, but at the same time urge the Government to declare Kashmiri Pandits as internally displaced Persons as they are also religiously persecuted in Kashmir, pending their final settlement in Valley.

Ravinder Jalali, convenor Panun Kashmir expressed apprehensions regarding the delay in the settlement of Kashmir Pandits in valley. While convening the meeting, Ravinder Jalali said that now more than three decades have passed and the Kashmiri Pandits are still living in exile and the tragedy is that it is happening in our free, secular, democratic and liberal country.

Meeting was also addressed by Vice President Rajnder Raina who made it clear in unambiguous terms that there can be no peace in valley until the Kashmiri Pandits are returned and rehabilitated in valley with honour and dignity. Panun Kashmir has already given the blue print for the return of Kashmiri Pandits which is clearly shown in the Margdarshan Resolution of 1991 which envisages a separate Homeland to preserve the ethnicity, culture and heritage of Kashmiri Pandits. Vijay Bhat further said that all the efforts of the government will fall short of and the real test to restore normalcy will be the return of Kashmiri Pandits to their homeland of which they are aborigines. The return of Kashmiri Pandits with honour and dignity to Kashmir will be the litmus test for the Govt. to ensure peace and stability in J&K. Kashmiri Pandit community represents the real

cultural heritage and is biggest proof of pluralism and

secularism in valley. said Ravinder Jalali.

Panun Kashmir appeals Lt. Governor of UT of J&K to appoint a commission of enquiry to investigate the circumstances leading to the ethnic cleansing of miniscule minority of Kashmiri Pandits from their herd and hearths and bring them to justices who were responsible for their ethnic cleansing. Those who oppose the separate homeland for KPs will be committing the sin of letting down India in J&K. The meeting was attended by K l Mattoo, Naresh Kumar Raina, Vijay Kumar Kaul, Rajinder Raina, Vijay Kumar Bhat and Virjee Koul.

Spokesperson,

Pannun Kashmir.