Expedite Jammu based development projects: Citizen’s Forum

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Citizen’s Forum urged Governor Satya Pal Malik to get work on some important Jammu projects expedited besides revisiting others so that Jammu becomes self sufficient in terms of civic, infrastructure and tourism development.

In the meeting held here on Friday, R K Chadha, President Citizen’s Forum said “We are not against any party, elected leaders or previous governments we only want Jammu’s development without discrimination.”

Chadha said restoration and upgrading government schools infrastructure require a professional aptitude to give children a better atmosphere. Mid-day meals should be provided on food standard arrangements as is done in other states, he added.

He sought Mohalla Clinic at par with those functioning in New Delhi. “Chenab Water Lift Scheme for Jammu City, separate Jammu Tourism Development Corporation with equal funds, renovation of Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex, ease of travelling to and fro from Jammu Airport besides issuance of licenses to Radio Taxies like OLA and UBER needs special attention, multi-tier parking, beautification of Bahu Plaza, construction of rest rooms on highways and enforcement abiding smart traffic lights are important issues and should be considered on priority,” he said.

Chadha said J&K Bank can be roped in to spend money under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) for upgrading government schools, Mohalla Clinics and Mubarak Mandi Heritage complex.

Among others who were present in the meeting include former ADGP SS Wazir, Dr R Madan, former Chief Engineer Arun Sharma, former VC JDA R.K Handa, senior advocate Ashok Parihar, Veena Handa educationist, Santa Oswal self-employed, Paul Sahni businessman and K.K Khosa President KP Sabha.

Simranjeet Singh, General Secretary Citizen’s Forum presented vote of thanks.