Expedite filling up of vacancies in SIC, SERC: SAC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The State Accountability Commission (SAC) has asked the government to expedite the filling up of vacancies in the State Information Commission (SIC) and also in the State Electricity Regulatory Commission (SERC).

A full bench of the Commission comprising of Chairperson Justice (Retd) B. A. Khan and its Members Justice (Retd)) J. P. Singh and Justice (Retd) Bashir A. Kirmani took cognizance on the complaints made to the Commission that the Government was dithering in filling up the vacancies in the two Forums which was hurting the public interest. Though it was explained in the government response that regular steps were being taken in this regard but the selection forums could not finalise the names of the candidates for one reason or the other, the Commission all the same passed the direction calling for immediate filling up of the vacancies in these two forums.