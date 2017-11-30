Expedite Aadhaar enrollment: Ansari to IT Deptt

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: In order to ensure easy access to people for Aadhaar enrollment, Minister for Information Technology and Technical Education Imran Raza Ansari on Thursday directed for timelines to be adhered to for enrollment of left-out population.

The Minister said this while chairing a meeting of the Information Technology Department convened to review the progress made regarding Aadhaar enrollment for the population of the state.

It was informed in the meeting that the department has disbursed money to the executing agencies for procurement of additional enrollment devices and training of the manpower.

Taking note of the progress, Ansari directed officers for setting up of additional centres for ease to general public and assured that additional machinery will be dispatched on priority.

He also directed the nodal agency to maintain special focus on enrollment of children with physical disabilities so that they can avail benefits of various state and central sponsored schemes.

The Minister also directed the officers to set up a monitoring committee to curb the cases of overcharging by private operators for enrollment and upgradation of Aadhaar.

Secretary, Information Technology, Saugat Biswas, assured the Minister that directions will be followed on priority and all Deputy Commissioners will be informed for making Aadhaar enrollment process public friendly manner.