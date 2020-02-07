Expansion of Airport Jammu; Rs 12 lakh provided to affected families

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Acquisition proceedings for the land measuring 27 kanals 2 Marla 4 Sarsai for the most prestigious projects of Expansion of Airport Jammu were started in 2003-04. The Final Award in the matter was made in the year 2008 and accordingly the Airport Authority of India deposited Rs. 5.32 crores with the District Collector, Jammu for acquisition of 27 kanals 2 Marla 4 Sarsai land at village Narwal Pai and Satwari. There were 61 families occupying the two separate patches of land in the above referred villages. Due to various court cases and failure to carry out the rehabilitation of the families being affected, the handing over of the land was delayed ultimately delaying the completion of project of Expansion and development of amenities at Jammu Airport.

The case was being monitored by High Court in the Public Interest Litigation Ravi Abrol versus State of J&K & others.

The demolition drive in the matter was carried out by the District Administration last year where under 29 structures were demolished under Anti Encroachment Drive. A comprehensive rehabilitation plan for all these 29 affected families is under consideration of Government at present with regard to allotment of land, payment of initiation amount for start of construction and development of basic facilities at the site of rehabilitation. State land measuring 32 Kanals has been identified by the District Administration and is being developed for rehabilitation of these families. In continuation to the above rehabilitation proposal an amount of Rs. 1.5 lakh per affected family for 08 most economical weaker families was today disbursed by the Deputy Commissioner, Jammu. This initiative was taken in collaboration with Airport Authority of India to facilitate the affected families to procure the household articles for daily use.

The affected families have shown satisfaction for the efforts of Deputy Commissioner to come forward for mitigation of the suffering of the affected families.