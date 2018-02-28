Exit polls predict BJP win in Tripura

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

Agency

New Delhi: Two exit polls on Tuesday predicted that the BJP will dethrone the Left front from power in Tripura.

According to the exit polls, the BJP will also consolidate its position in two other northeastern states of Meghalaya and Nagaland.

JanKiBaat-NewsX has predicted that the BJP-IPFT alliance in Tripura will win 35-45 seats with a vote share of 51 per cent.

While another exit poll by AxisMyIndia predicts 44-50 seats for the BJP-IPFT with a vote share of 49 per cent and others may get 0-3 seats with a vote share of 11 per cent.

The ruling Left front in Tripura is likely to get 14-23 seats with vote share of 45-46 per cent, while AxisMyIndia poll predicted the Left to win 9-15 seats with a vote share of 40 per cent.

The CVoter Exit Poll has predicted a close finish in Tripura, with the CPI-M likely to get 26 to 34 seats with 44.3 per cent vote share, the BJP and its allies 24 to 32 seats with a vote share of 42.8 per cent,