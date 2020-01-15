Exhibition match to mark opening of MA Stadium today

Aditya Pratap, Jatin Wadhawan to lead teams

SPORTS REPORTER

JAMMU: An exhibition match shall mark the formal opening of the upgraded Maulana Azad (MA) Stadium with first class cricketers leading the teams, here on Wednesday.

The Lt. Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu has consented to be the Chief Guest in the inaugural function, who shall witness a few last overs of the innings and then declare open the cricket facility in the Winter Capital of the Union Territory of J&K.

The teams have been named by the Divisional Sports Officer of the J&K Sports Council.

The Teams: Team A: Aditya Pratap Singh (Skipper), Rohan Koul, Ateev Saini (wicket-keeper), Raman Thaploo, Mohd Tahir Bhat, Jugjap Singh, Sant Baksh, Irfan ul Haq, Gourav Bhat, Puneet Kumar, Dishant Kundal, Gokul Baru, Anmjol Bhan, Shakib Nengroo and Saqib Ahmed Lone.

Team-B: Jatin Wadhwan (skipper), Shantanu Gupta, Aman Sharma, Kanayia Wadhwan (wicket-keeper), Akash Chowdhary, Nitish Salaria, Kanav Saini, Musaffer Ahmed Teli, Sawan Singh, Adil Aqoub, Sheikh Usaid, Aakash Ayoub, Mohd Amin Lone and Abdul Gani Nengroo.