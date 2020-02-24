Exempt DA from ambit of Income Tax: NMC

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: National Mazdoor Conference (NMC) President, Subash Shastri demanded total exemption of Dearness Allowance from ambit of Income Tax as DA is directly linked with price index.

“Price escalation is directly linked with DA of salaried class and pensioners, and hence there is no justification of imposing Income Tax on Dearness Allowance,” said Shastri while addressing a meeting of NMC activists here on Sunday.

Urging the Lt Governor to enhance Medical Allowance from Rs 300 to Rs 1,000 per month, Shastri hoped that this long pending genuine demand of J&K pensioners would be considered and sanctioned before the close of current Financial Year UT Budget 2019-20. “Since the Central Government pensioners are already getting Rs 1,000 per month Medical Allowance, now as Jammu & Kashmir has become Union territory, therefore same is due to J&K pensioners as well as employees,” he added.

Pleading cause of daily wagers working in the various government departments, Shastri appealed to Lt Governor to amend SRO 520 and formulate comprehensive policy for regularisation of all daily wagers/casual and seasonal workers engaged after March 1994.

Others who also spoke on the occasion included Rajan Babu Khajuria, B S Jamwal, Surinder Kumar, Sudesh Bhagat, Girdhari Lal Bhagat, Joginder Lal, Darshan Baba, Gara Ram, Romesh Sharma, Paramjeet, Tarsem Sharma, Barkat Ram, Bhopinder Singh and Mohan Lal.