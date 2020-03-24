EXEMPLARY IN NATURE

The deliverance of justice in Nirbhaya rape case has changed India’s rape laws, and the accused adults were sentenced to death by a fast-track trial court for their ‘exceptional depravity’. More than seven years later, the death sentence has been carried out – seen as an exemplary punishment for an extraordinary crime. However, rape remains a terrifyingly ordinary and widespread crime in India. NCRB data show 33,356 cases of rape reported in 2018 – roughly 91 a day. This, despite the fact that it is grossly under-reported. Victims are discouraged by the still-hostile investigative system and tardy judicial process, and immense social shaming. While public outrage is easier to galvanise post-Nirbhaya, it is largely optics driven. Real justice demands attention to laws and institutions. It requires reform, for the police and courts to switch their defaults and keep the victim’s interests first and foremost. Rape is a social crime – it is a sexual act against someone’s will, someone who is being punished, or whose consent is deemed worthless. We need to change the assumptions of this ‘rape culture’, by seeing women as equal and autonomous humans. Women must have full freedom, and the right to rely on their own judgment. Rape calls for strict and certain punishment for the perpetrators. And the victim must not be punished by state and society for a crime that she or he suffered.