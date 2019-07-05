Executive Officer MC Anantnag attached

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir attached the Executive Officer (EO), Municipal Committee Anantnag, after a video went viral, wherein he was seen taking bribe.

As per an order issued here from the Office of Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, “Ghulam Mohammad Malik, EO, Municipal Committee Anantnag, whose video while accepting bribe has gone viral, is attached with the Office of Deputy Commissioner Anantnag with immediate effect till veracity of the video is ascertained by the concerned agencies.”