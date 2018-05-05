Executive Director Powergrid, SMS members visit Home for Aged & Infirm

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Radha Rajput, Patron Shrishti Mahila Samiti Powergrid Northern Region-II accompanied by its members visited Home for Aged and Infirm at Ambphalla, Jammu on Saturday to take the first hand assessment of the living condition of the inmates residing there.

J.P Singh, Executive Director Northern Region-II along with senior officers of the corporation accompanied them. They were welcomed by Vijay Kumar Bhagotra, Secretary of the Society and other members of Home for Aged and Infirm. The visiting team was taken to various rooms and briefed about the facilities available for inmates.

The team queried from the inmates about their well being and facilities being provided to them. After a detailed interaction with the elderly there, they were quite satisfied with the living conditions of the Ashram and found that the kind of food they get is healthy and hygienic. However an emotional void which is there in the minds of elderly living there, whether in subtle or gross form could easily be felt.

Radha Rajput and J.P Singh in their interaction with the inmates appreciated them for facing life boldly.

Authorities of the home thanked J.P Singh, Radha Rajput and the whole team for sparing time from their busy schedule to visit the Home.

Radha Rajput on this occasion assured the inmates that she will continue to support the institution in whatever form she and her team can. On this occasion she and her team donated a bed sheets, pulses, rice, grains and refreshments among the inmates.