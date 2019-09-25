Executive Director NHPC conferred ‘Hydro Ratna’ Award

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Abhay Kumar Singh, Executive Director (PMSG) of NHPC Limited, India’s premier hydropower company, has been conferred with ‘Hydro Ratna’ Award at India Hydro Award 2019 held at New Delhi.

The award has been given to Abhay Kumar Singh for his contributions to Hydropower and Water Resources Sector in India.

The award has been instituted by Renewable Energy Promotion Association (REPA) and ENERTIA Foundation.