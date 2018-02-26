Exclusive Rohingya Market makes brisk business

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

AARYAN SHARMA

JAMMU: The Burmese Market, set up exclusively to cater to the basic needs of Rohingyas, near Kiryani Talab area in the city outskirts, is all set to expand as spending capacity of illegal immigrants is recording an upward trend with every passing day.

The market, which houses several snack shops, vegetable corners, fish outlets, other items of daily use is recording increasing number of footfalls coupled with growth in their monthly income.

To cater to the rush of customers, some new shops are coming up in the area.

In the wake of prevailing security situation, some of the Rohingya youth have decided to stop venturing out in search of work and have decided to start their own businesses in the area.

Already to cater to the specific food habits of Rohingya population, some of their youth travel all the way to Mumbai and New Delhi to fetch fresh supplies of fish and other items. Several other meat shops are operational in the area, which supply fresh mutton and chicken to Rohingya population.

Besides the bulk purchase of FMCG goods is done at the local level.

The majority of shops sell typical snacks relished by Rohingya and other food items in demand. More than 5,000 Rohingyas, settled on the outskirts of Jammu, flock to the same market to buy goods.

Different shops, managed by Rohingyas, have also come up inside vacant shopping plazas constructed by locals in the area.

Mobile repair shops, tailoring shops besides clothes are all available under one roof. In addition, fresh vegetable stocks are brought from local vegetable market while ration supplies are fetched from whole sale markets.

Some companies and distributors send their marketing executives to Burmese Market and rush supplies on daily basis to meet their growing demand of goods.

Some Rohingyas sell their goods using mobile carts. They have converted motorcycles into mobile carts and sell fresh fish and other perishable food items by visiting different plots where Rohingyas live including Narwal Bala area, Kiryani Talab, Kargil Colony, Sunjwan, etc.