Excise Deptt seizes 11,500 Kgs of banned polythene

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Continuing with their efforts to prevent the entry of banned items into the State under the guidance and directions of Javed Ahmed Khan, Excise Commissioner, J&K, the sleuths of Excise Department at Toll Post, Kote Punnu, foiled a major attempt of smuggling polythene into the State, seizing 11,000 kgs of banned polythene bags.

As per the details, on the basis of specific inputs, a truck (JK01U-1191) consigned by M/s BMT Company, Bakkar Mandi, Khazana Gate, Amritsar was subjected to physical check when it reported at the Toll Post Kote Punnu for clearance.

As per the documents, the vehicle was declared to be carrying vegetables vide Lorry Challan and GR No.114. However, on physical checking by Inspectors Khalid Manhas and Bilal Kripak and Excise Guard Vijay Kumar, vehicle was found loaded with 11,000 kgs of polythene concealed beneath other goods. The entire operation was conducted with the support of SHO Rajbagh Sarabjeet Singh and In-charge Police Post Hariachak, SI Mohan Lal. Similarly a private vehicle, Tata Safari (PB08AC-4701) was apprehended at minor Toll Post Mandi, by Sub-Inspectors Susheel Sharma and Surinder Singh Bagal. The vehicle was transporting 500 kg of polythene into the State. Both the vehicleS alongwith seized polythene have been handed over to the concerned agency for taking further action under rules.

The whole operation was supervised by the Deputy Excise Commissioner, Vishesh Paul Mahajan and carried out by Excise and Taxation Officers, Virinder Singh Pawar, Sandeep Gupta, Suraj Chander Singh, Inspectors Khalid Javed Manhas, Dheeraj Kumar and Sub-Inspectors Kanwaljit Singh, Surinder Singh Bagal, Manvinder Singh, Touseef Sheikh, Dharmveer and Excise Guard, Vijay Kumar.

Javed Ahmed Khan Excise Commissioner, while complimenting his team at Toll Post Lakhanpur and all other minor toll posts, enjoined them to carry on good work to thwart the nefarious designs of smugglers in future also. It would not be out of place to mention that in the last six months, Team Lakhanpur has already seized and prevented nearly 52 tonnes of polythene from entering into the State.