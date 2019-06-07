Excise Deptt intensifies campaign against bootlegging

Share Share 0 Share

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Excise Department on Thursday intensified its campaign against illegal bootlegging and destroyed over 500 Kg Lahan.

Continuing the efforts towards eradication of illegal bootlegging, a team of Excise Department, on the directions of Excise Commissioner, M Raju and under supervision of Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive) Jammu, Amarjeet Singh conducted a series of raids in Excise Sub Range Bishnah and R S Pura. During the raid, three bottles of illicit liquor were also recovered and over 500 Kg Lahan was destroyed on the spot. In this connection, one bootlegger was booked under section 48-A of Excise Act, who has been identified as Rani Devi, wife of Manohar Lal, resident of village Sikandarpur, Tehsil Bishnah. The members of the Excise team, led by ETO City Range South Jammu, Nipun Tickoo and ETO Eradication, Mohammad Rafi Naik, included Excise Inspector, Rajesh Sharma; Sub Inspectors Harminder Singh Dhir, Vikas Khajuria, Rohit Singh and Guards Ajay Sharma, Ram Singh and Sanju Kumar.