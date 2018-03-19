Excise Deptt imparts awareness on drug abuse

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: J&K Excise Department Excise Range Kathua in collaboration with Civil Defence Kathua held a programme on awareness against drug addiction and drug abuse under social responsibility programme here at Government High School Khokyal.

The programme was organized on the directions of Excise Commissioner, Mohammad Javed Khan and active supervision of Deputy Excise Commissioner Executive Jammu, Syed Muried Hussain Shah.

More than 100 locals including parents, teachers and prominent persons of the area attended the event. Dhian Chand, Civil Defence Chief Warden, Sanjay Sehgal, Ajay Sharma andfaculty members expressed their valuable knowledge and experiences regarding drug addiction and abuse.

Excise and Taxation Officer Excise Range Kathua, Vikas Anand, Inspectors Excise Arun Kumar and Sanjeev Khajuria attended the campaign. Vikas Anand also addressed the participants and audience about the harmful effects of drug abuse. He exhorted upon the participants to stay away from the drugs and to act as ambassadors of Excise Department in spreading this message and also stated that such awareness campaigns will be organised in future also under Social Responsibility Programme launched by Excise Department.